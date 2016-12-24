Mysterious ‘tomb of forgotten pharaoh’ discovered in Egypt as archeologists try to enter 4,200-year-old burial chamber
Excited archaeologists are fervently digging for a forgotten pharaoh they believe to be buried in a new ‘tomb’ hidden behind a 4,200yr-old wall unearthed in Egypt. The unexpected discovery came during an expedition led by researchers from the University of Birmingham . They claim to have found ‘compelling evidence’ of new tombs – potentially containing hitherto forgotten pharaohs – at Qubbet el-Hawa in Aswan. A 6.5ft (2m) high ancient encroachment wall was unearthed below a visitors’ pathway in the northern part of the West Aswan cemetery. Because of the lay of the landscape, they claim the support wall helps secure the hillside and lower lying tombs made accessible by a causeway leading to a second terrace. They believe the find is ‘promising, adding that it is possible the tomb could hold a pharaoh”. A 3,800-year-old ancient Egyptian mummy was discovered in the same location earlier this year – who experts hope may turn out to have been one of the most important figures in the civilisation’s history. Archaeologists believe that tomb may have belonged to a woman called Lady Sattjeni – who was a key figure in the Middle Kingdom. The new ‘tomb’ is believed to have provided an architectural support to another tomb that contains the bodies of governors of Elephantine Island during the Old Kingdom – Harkhuf and Heqaib. A team from the University of Birmingham will conduct a supplementary excavation of the tomb next April. The previous mission was conducted jointly with the Egypt Exploration Society (EES)…more detail
